KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts is selling tickets now for its winter fundraiser. Welcome in 2020 with fellow supporters of the arts at the New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash, an annual highlight of the Wood River Valley’s holiday season and by far the hottest New Year’s Eve ticket in town.
This perennially sold-out event will be presented by the Sun Valley Company, in collaboration with the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Junior Patrons’ Circle. All proceeds from ticket sales will support the programming and mission of the center.
The party will start at 9 p.m. Dec 31 when party goers in their most festive attire will gather to dance the night away at Sun Valley’s iconic River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, Ketchum. Guests will also enjoy complimentary bubbles until 10 p.m., as well as a midnight toast — compliments of champagne sponsor Domaine Ste. Michelle. Attendees can snap a memory in the customized Bubbly Bash photo booth in the boozie lounge, thanks to boozie, the event’s premium cocktail sponsor.
Tickets are $150 per person. They tend to sell out fast, so patrons are encouraged to buy tickets early. They went on sale to center members Friday. For non-members, the sale date is Nov. 15.
To buy tickets, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit the center’s box office, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. All attendees must be 21 and older.
