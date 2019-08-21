{{featured_button_text}}
Arts on Tour tribute to Whitney Houston

Belinda Davis performs a Whitney Houston tribute Sept. 20.

 COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO

TWIN FALLS — Arts on Tour will present “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston,” starring Belinda Davids, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

Houston’s musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed stage show. The show features the vocals of Belinda Davids, a chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica. With the accompaniment of a five-piece live band, two backing vocalists and four choreographed dancers plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects, this is a tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.

The two-hour production is a journey through Houston’s greatest hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” “One Moment in Time,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “Greatest Love of All,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Queen of the Night,” “Exhale — Shoop Shoop,” “Million Dollar Bill” and more.

Tickets are $36 for adults and $14 for children 18 and younger. To purchase tickets, call 208-732-6288 or go to tickets.csi.edu or visit the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.

