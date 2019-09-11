TWIN FALLS — Arts on Tour will present Skerryvore at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.
Winners of Scotland’s Traditional Music Live Act of the Year Award in 2011 and 2016, Skerryvore has been on a meteoric journey that has taken them from the remote Scottish Isle of Tiree to the top of the charts. The group has toured internationally including performances in Central Park in New York City, the Ryder Cup in Louisville and the Shanghai Expo in China.
Skerryvore creates a unique fusion of folk, traditional, rock and pop that represents all the different personalities and upbringing of the eight band members who hail from different regions of Scotland. Expect uplifting rock melodies underscored by fiddle and accordion, seamlessly blending rustic sounds with modern flair in this stellar, high-energy show. Be ready to bounce along — kilts optional.
Ticket are $26 for adults and $10 for children of high school age and younger.
To purchase tickets, call 208-732-6288 or go to tickets.csi.edu or visit the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
