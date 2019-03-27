The number of unique Monopoly boards is an almost uncountable number. For everything in existence a Monopoly board exists for it. Not to be forgotten, Idaho now joins the ranks with the new Burley Opoly.
Burley Opoly was made by Late for the Sky, a production company based in Cincinnati, Ohio. They are an organization not affiliated with Monopoly or Hasbro and has made custom themed board games since 1995. Burley Opoly plays exactly like every other game of Monopoly, buy properties until you own everything.
“How do you make a game about the great city of Burley, Idaho?” the game description asks. “While it’s impossible to include everything, we jammed all the Burley we could into this box. It’s full of family fun, outdoor activities, Idaho history and of course...Snake River, a little something for every Burley native! Looking for a fun way to experience this amazing city?”
The game promises you may soon be mayor, (We think Mayor Steve Ormond might take issue with that) or out eating too much pizza at Papa Kelsey’s.
Chris Bordwell, an owner of Black Dragon Games LLC, helped me take a look at this custom Monopoly game to see if it was worth a purchase.
The main draw of Burley Opoly is the board. It’s where all of the charm of Burley is captured, with local landmarks like the Snake River, Freedom Park and more replacing iconic Monopoly locations like Baltic Avenue or the Boardwallk.
The board has a nice sturdy feel to it. It won’t break on you any time soon. The locations are fun and recognizable but it’s not as custom as we would like. There are no real pictures of these locations, which takes away from some of the excitement of playing. It makes one think that the makers of Burley Opoly just Googled several locations and calling it a day.
The paper money is of the same quality as any other game of Monopoly. A little on the thin side, but nothing egregiously offensive. The rule card is not incredibly in depth and probably for good reason seeing as most people know how to play Monopoly.
The playing pieces are the weakest part of the package; which consists of a pretzel, a shoe and other generic items. We’d love to see a custom game with some Burley-themed items. This shows that the makers of the game didn’t do research and make Burley specific pieces, Bordwell said.
Bordwell gives the game a three out five stars. He recommends not paying more than $30 to purchase it. It can be a fun gift for a die-hard Burley fan, or a fun item for anyone in the Magic Valley looking to replace their Monopoly set.
Burley Opoly can be purchased at lateforthesky.com, where it’s listed at $24.95, or at Walmart at 385 N Overland Ave. Burley.
