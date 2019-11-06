{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The high school Bel Cantos Choir will present "Disaster" at 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 22 and 23 with a matinee at 2 p.m. Nov. 23 in the King Fine Arts Center Concert Hall, 1 Bobcat Blvd., Burley.

For years, Bel Cantos has offered a dinner show as one of its annual choir fundraisers; in the last few years, the dinner has gone away as the show has evolved into a full-scale musical. This year, Bel Cantos will present a jukebox musical comedy that pokes fun at the 1970s.

“A jukebox musical highlights music from a certain time or genre,” director Dusty Fisher said in a statement. “In addition to being a blast from the past, this show will also parody those 1970s disaster movies that were so popular. "Disaster" references “The Poseidon Adventure,” “The Towering Inferno” and “Willard,” among others.

Fisher noted a playlist from the show that includes: “Hot Stuff,” “S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y Night,” “Knock on Wood,” “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” the theme from “Mahogany” and “A Fifth of Beethoven.”

“We will have live accompaniment on stage,” Fisher said, “and the set will go through many, many disaster-related changes.”

Key roles are being played by the following Bel Cantos members: Professor Ted Scheider — Ben Hansen, Tony Delvecchio — Archie Lilya, Chad — Ian Goodwin, Levora Verona — Darby Coziel, Jackie — Jade Larsen, Marianne — Rachel Wright, Sister Mary — Codi Linafelter, Shirley — Mikaeli Ringle and Ben and Lisa — Brayden McCann.

Tickets are $10 per person and may be used at any performance. Tickets are now on sale from any Bel Cantos member or by calling 208-878-5464 or at the door.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments