BURLEY — The high school Bel Cantos Choir will present "Disaster" at 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 22 and 23 with a matinee at 2 p.m. Nov. 23 in the King Fine Arts Center Concert Hall, 1 Bobcat Blvd., Burley.
For years, Bel Cantos has offered a dinner show as one of its annual choir fundraisers; in the last few years, the dinner has gone away as the show has evolved into a full-scale musical. This year, Bel Cantos will present a jukebox musical comedy that pokes fun at the 1970s.
“A jukebox musical highlights music from a certain time or genre,” director Dusty Fisher said in a statement. “In addition to being a blast from the past, this show will also parody those 1970s disaster movies that were so popular. "Disaster" references “The Poseidon Adventure,” “The Towering Inferno” and “Willard,” among others.
Fisher noted a playlist from the show that includes: “Hot Stuff,” “S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y Night,” “Knock on Wood,” “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” the theme from “Mahogany” and “A Fifth of Beethoven.”
You have free articles remaining.
“We will have live accompaniment on stage,” Fisher said, “and the set will go through many, many disaster-related changes.”
Key roles are being played by the following Bel Cantos members: Professor Ted Scheider — Ben Hansen, Tony Delvecchio — Archie Lilya, Chad — Ian Goodwin, Levora Verona — Darby Coziel, Jackie — Jade Larsen, Marianne — Rachel Wright, Sister Mary — Codi Linafelter, Shirley — Mikaeli Ringle and Ben and Lisa — Brayden McCann.
Tickets are $10 per person and may be used at any performance. Tickets are now on sale from any Bel Cantos member or by calling 208-878-5464 or at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.