TWIN FALLS — "Let's Misbehave: a Burlesque Workshop" will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. All adults — older than 18, genders, body types and levels of experience will be welcome.
Have you always wanted to try burlesque but didn't quite know where to start? Experience a fun and positive atmosphere with this workshop. Learn burlesque history, choreography and how to make a few of your own costume accessories. Develop burlesque names and personas and explore some tools to create your own numbers. There will be an informal showcase to share with your friends and family at the end of the day.
Instructor Julie Leir-VanSickle has studied and taught dance, theater and performance for more than 20 years. She has developed, directed and performed in the annual burlesque show for Old Town Actors Studio in Pocatello for seven years. Leir-VanSickle travels and performs at festivals throughout the U.S. with her original work.
The cost is $40 plus $10 for materials, paid to the instructor.
