TWIN FALLS — Hands On is bringing a new addition to its growing selection of crafts with its Bear Factory.
The new addition works like this: A customer chooses an animal, puts a heart into the plush doll and then fills it with stuffing. Clothing can be selected to make any animal buddy appear more stylish.
Now, this sounds a lot like a Build-A-Bear Workshop, and it is. The major difference is the pricing. The most expensive stuffed animal and article of clothing will run customers about $33.
Hands On owner Ashley Dubois said that she is always in pursuit of expanding entertainment in the area.
“I did research to keep it as low as I could,” Dubois said.
The Hands On Bear Factory launch party starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hands On at Shoshone Street and Second Avenue North. Space is limited, sign up at twinfallshandson.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.