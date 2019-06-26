BUHL — “Celebrate the Spirit of America” is the theme for the 2019 Buhl Sagebrush Days. Events will begin Sunday.
June 30
Celebrate kids, community, country and God from 7 to 8 p.m. at McClusky Park, Sixth Avenue and Poplar Street. Bring your family and your lawn chairs.
July 3 Clear Springs Trout will serve a trout dinner with all the trimmings at 4 p.m. at the West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. The cost is $8 per plate for all you can eat. There will be a beer and wine garden featuring Magic Valley Brewing.
The West End Senior Center Thrift Shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Live music by Copperhead will start at 7 p.m.
July 4
The Buhl Key Club Fun Run will start at 8 a.m. Check in at 7 a.m. at the Furniture Room parking lot, Main Street and 11th Avenue North.
The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the West End Senior Center. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids ages six to 12, and children five and younger get in free.
The West End Senior Center Thrift Shop will open at 8 a.m.
The Sagebrush Days Parade will start at 10 a.m. with Nelda Reynolds West as grand marshal, the national anthem performed by Hope Hale and a fly-over by the Buhl Airforce.
Vendors will open at 11 a.m. in Eastman Park, Eighth Ave. N. There will be a beer and wine garden featuring Magic Valley Brewing.
Live music by Copperhead will start at noon, followed by Uppa Creek.
There will be free swimming at the Buhl City Pool till 4 p.m.
A fire hose competition will start at 1 p.m. at McClusky Park.
The rodeo will start at 7 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds, 12th Ave. S. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for kids ages six to 12, and children five and younger get in free. To sign up, call Janet at 208-308-0770.
Fireworks will be dusk at North Park, 1503 E. 4200 N.
July 5
The rodeo will start at 7 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds, 12th Ave. S. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for kids ages six to 12, and children five and younger get in free.
July 7
The Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Sagebrush Days Tractor Pull will start at 5 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds. Admission is free.
