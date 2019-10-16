BUHL — Fall is in the air, and once again it is time for the public library’s fall book talks. This is a free program, open to the public. Books for discussion are supplied by the Buhl Public Library for people to check out.
For October, the emphasis will be on “Mockingjay” by Suzanne Collins. This dystopian young adult fiction novel is the third in a trilogy popular with both teens and adults. The first two novels were discussed previously.
The book discussion will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 215 Broadway Ave. N., Buhl. Participants will watch Part 1 of the “Mockingjay” film from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24, with Part 2 shown from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29. Cynthia Toppen will lead a discussion of the differences between the book and the movie afterward.
The Quarter Quell is over now, destroyed by Katniss Everdeen’s remarkable archery shot and the arrival of aerial support from the mysterious District 13 to rescue survivors from the arena. Katniss, Finnick and a number of supporters are lifted on board. Peeta Mellark and Johanna Mason have been captured by the capital. The rebellion is starting, but the lynchpin is still Katniss. Can and will she assume her role as the mockingjay?
Suzanne Collins will release a prequel to this trilogy in the fall.
For more information, call the library at 208-543-6500.
