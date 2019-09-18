{{featured_button_text}}

BUHL — Fall is in the air, and once again it is time for the public library’s fall book talks. This is a free program, open to the public. Books for discussion are supplied by the Buhl Public Library for people to check out.

Ellen Asay will lead a discussion about the nonfiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon: the Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 215 Broadway Ave., N, Buhl. Grann, a staff writer for the New Yorker, has meticulously documented this true crime murder mystery.

Oil was discovered on Osage Indian land in Oklahoma during the 1920s, allowing them to have a luxurious lifestyle and freedom from poverty that many other tribes did not have. Then slowly, members of the community were killed or died under suspicious circumstances. As the death toll climbed, the relatively new federal agency, the FBI, took over the investigation. The investigation was not going well when a young J. Edgar Hoover asked a former Texas Ranger Tom White for help. He created an undercover team and, together with the Osage, discovered a chilling conspiracy.

For more information, call the library at 208-543-6500.

