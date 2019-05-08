BUHL — J. David Erickson writes about a forgotten time.
He writes about the silent generation, those born between the mid-to-late 1920s and the early-to-mid 1940s. He calls them “war babies.” While their parents were focusing on the war effort the children took care of themselves and found a sense of adventure.
“My writing has a personality that’s enhanced by the time I grew up,” Erickson said. “There was something special about the young people who didn’t have helicopter parents. They became freedom lovers.”
Erickson is a retired fisheries biologist living in Buhl with his wife and editor, Carolyn Erickson. He was born and raised in North Dakota, went to college in Montana and spent his 42-year career fish farming in Idaho. After retiring, he took up writing full-time. His books serve as love letters to the places that turned him into who he is today.
“I have no urban experience. No experience with suburbs,” Erickson said. “I write about the things I know — ranchers, farmers, adventurers.”
In his new fiction novel, “Jack and the War Babies,” all of the characters stem from a real person. He draws from the people he has met in the West.
“I can’t create a man from thin air,” Erickson said. “These characters are inspired by quirks from people I’ve met. One person can be created from many.”
“Jack and the War Babies” is Erickson’s first venture into fiction. It’s the story of Jack, a free spirit who’s wanderlust leads to a life-changing experience that involves solving a mystery in Montana. The book will debut at a book signing 4 to 7 p.m. May 17 at AT Art and Treasures, 121 Broadway Ave. S., Buhl. There will be food available and the event is open to everyone, Erickson’s publicist, Amy Schutte, said.
Also for sale will be Erickson’s first book, “The Muddy River Boys,” a series of nonfiction stories from his boyhood in North Dakota.
He says his greatest thrill as an author is when a reader comes up and shares their own stories with him.
“I hope they’re entertained,” he said. “What really gets me excited is when someone reads my work and I can see that they’ve shared similar experiences. I’ve found hundreds of new friends because of this.”
