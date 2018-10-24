Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Bruin High Players of Twin Falls High School will perform "The Government Inspector" by Oded Gross at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the John Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Tickets are: $10 adults and $7 students.

