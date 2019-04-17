{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council will present another piece of its 14th Annual Brown Bag Lecture Series from noon to 1 p.m. April 26 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place.

This hour-long presentation will feature Clif Bar Baking Company general manager Dale Ducummon. The season has focused on industrial innovation in the Magic Valley with the topic "Who Knew? Innovation in Industry." 

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch or order from Elevation 486 at 208-737-0486.

