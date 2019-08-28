TWIN FALLS — For 20 years Camille Barigar, the College of Southern Idaho Director of Community Enrichment, has learned what audiences want from the Arts on Tour concert series.
They want large spectacle performances, they want intimate shows with but most importantly audiences want quality.
“Not every performance might be your cup of tea but you will find something new with each show,” Barigar said. “Planning is all about knowing who the audience is.”
The Arts on Tour 2019 — 2020 season is a seven-show series featuring musicians of varying locations and musical stylings. The shows start September 20 with The Greatest Love of All, a Whitney Houston tribute show. Tickets are on sale right now and are selling quickly. A season pass is $163 and a single show is $38 for adults and $14 for students in high school and younger. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Box Office or by calling 208-732-6288.
“Twin Falls, for the size of the town, has always appreciated the arts,” Barigar said.
The Greatest Love of All — Sept. 20 Belinda Davids embodies the late, great Whitney Houston. The South-African performer puts on a two-hour production that takes audiences through Houston’s hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” and more.
Skerryvore — Oct. 10 Skerryvore is an eight-member Scottish band that combines trad, rock, pop and folk to create a unique fusion that explores the different regions of Scotland. Kilts are optional for this show.
Arcis Saxophone Quartet — Oct. 22 These four saxophonists from Munich show off their passion for their craft when working together. Their calming and delightful music is a great showcase of the possibilities of woodwind instruments.
National Dance Company of Siberia — Nov. 6 The 44-member dance company uses gorgeous costumes and a live orchestra to engage audiences with traditional Siberian folklore. The company was founded in 1960 and has showcased their talents across the globe.
Carlene Carter — March 7 The daughter of June Carter Cash and country star Carl Smith keeps the family tradition alive with her classic Americana country. She has released twelve albums and over twenty singles.
We Shall Overcome — March 11 Inspired by the words and actions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., We Shall Overcome is the work of producer and musical director Damien Sneed which combines a live gospel choir, a live band and King’s recorded speeches. We Shall Overcome covers music from Aretha Franklin to Wynon Marsalis to Donny Hathway to Nina Simone.
Yamato — April 15 A dozen Japanese taiko drummers bring their intense musical abilities to Twin Falls to wrap up the season.
It’s not easy work to organize all of these global performers. Barigar travels to art booking conferences to see what acts are available. From there she sees watches acts and talks to booking agents from all over. When she finds the acts she likes she finds when they are touring and how much they will cost. She is always trying to find eclectic performances for Twin Falls audiences.
“I want to keep the quality of the work high, and I always keep the artistic value high,” Barigar said.
This seasons tour is dedicated to Ruth Turner, who worked as the Events Chair for the Magic Valley Arts Council where she booked the Arts on Tour performance series for more than 13 years. Turner passed away earlier this year.
“She was my mentor,” Barigar said. “This started because of her. She always strived for quality.”
