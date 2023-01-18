Brava Piano Duo returns for an exciting night of piano music

The Brava Piano Duo will help you start the weekend out right as the two musicians return Friday for an exciting night of piano music.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Auditorium. General admission is $10, seniors $8 and students free with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased at the CSI box office before the concert. The venue accepts only checks or cash.

Brava Piano Duo will perform the audience favorite “Brahms Haydn Variations” and “Bach Brandenburg Concerto in G Major,” which they describe as a musical ping-pong game.

The duo consists of local musicians Sue Miller and Allison Bangerter, who have been playing as the Brava Piano Duo for nine years. They have performed yearly as part of the Stage Door Series and Piano Celebration Series in Twin Falls, with the Magic Philharmonic in Burley, and the Magic Valley Symphony.

According to a biography from Miller, the duo was selected to study at the Orford Music Academy in Orford, Quebec, Canada with Greg Anderson, a concert pianist and duo piano artist.

Miller not only performs in the duo; she is a professor of music at the College of Southern Idaho where she teaches music theory, aural skills, class and private piano. She has been with CSI since 1993.

Sue was also head of the piano department at the Sun Valley Music Festival School of Music and Summer Institute from 2000 to 2022 and continues to participate in the summer institute today.

Bangerter has been teaching group and private piano lessons for 22 years and has had students be recognized in performance, theory and composition at the local, state and national levels in Arizona, Georgia and Idaho.

She began her career as a pianist-teacher while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in piano performance from Brigham Young University.

She also has a master’s degree in piano performance from Arizona State University, where she attended on a full scholarship.

For more information about the Brava Piano Duo’s upcoming performance, visit csi.edu/events/2023/01/brava-piano-duo.aspx.