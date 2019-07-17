{{featured_button_text}}
Branford Marsalis

Marsalis

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY MUSIC FESTIVAL

SUN VALLEY — The 2019 Sun Valley Music Festival Gala will feature Branford Marsalis and the Sun Valley Music Festival Orchestra at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road.

From his early acclaim as a saxophonist bringing new energy and audiences to the art of jazz, Branford Marsalis has refined and expanded his talents as a musician, composer, bandleader and educator — a 21st-century mainstay of artistic excellence. Marsalis has been nominated 16 times for a Grammy Award and has won three times — for best jazz instrumental performance, best pop instrumental performance and best jazz instrumental album.

Marsalis has collaborated with renowned artists like Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Harry Connick Jr. Eager to join forces with artists from other musical realms, he has worked with Sting, reggae star Shaggy and the Grateful Dead among others. The artist’s Broadway contributions include scores for the revivals of “Children of a Lesser God,” “Fences” and “A Raisin in the Sun” and “The Mountaintop.” Marsalis’ main means of expression, though, is the Branford Marsalis Quartet which has maintained a breadth of stylistic range and a continuity of personnel for over three decades.

Classical music plays a large role in Marsalis’s life. Both Sally Beamish and Gabriel Prokofiev wrote works featuring him with orchestra after being inspired by his interpretations of classical works. He’s performed these and other works by Copland, Debussy, Glazunov, Ibert, Mahler, Milhaud, Rorem, Vaughan Williams and Villa-Lobos with the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony and many other leading orchestras throughout the world.

Marsalis continues spreading the message of his music including appearances last year at St. Petersburg’s International Jazz Day and Shanghai’s JZ Jazz Festival.

Ticket prices per tier range from $85 to $550. To purchase tickets, go to svmusicfestival.org/gala-concert.

For more information, call 208-622-5607 or email gala@svmusicfestival.org or go to svmusicfestival.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments