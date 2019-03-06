‘1984’
George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel “1984” will come to life on the stage.
Buhl High School senior Alberto Arizmendi is directing a theater production of “1984” for his senior project.
For his interpretation, he only had to look at reality for inspiration, he said.
“For me, I look at the world around me and I see the world that George Orwell was writing about,” Arizmendi said.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Buhl High School Auditorium. Tickets at the door are $7 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens.
Young Dubliners
St. Patrick’s Day comes early this year with the hardest Celtic rock band in the business.
The Young Dubliners, an Irish influenced rock band, are coming to Diamondz. They’ll be bringing the Treasure Valley group Guess When, which combines Celtic music fused with folk and reggae. Last but not least, Eric May will be bringing his classic rock style to the mix.
Young Dubliners with Guess When and Eric May will perform from 7 to 10:30 p.m., Thursday at Diamonds Event Center, 220 W. Main St., Jerome. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 day of the show. They can be purchased at jerometickets.com.
Ride for a reason
Get in shape while giving back.
Core Cycle and St. Jude are joining together to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Ride for four hours or split the work out between a team. All of the proceeds go to St. Jude.
The ride starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Core Cycle, 163 Cheney Dr. W. Tickets can be purchased at fundraising.stjude.org or call 208-969-0707 for more information.
