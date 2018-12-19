Black Light Yoga
I've always had trouble with yoga. I was just made stiff and robotic. Lucky for me, there's beer to help me loosen up.
Gemstone Climbing combines the mindfulness of yoga with the joy of drinking for a wonderful combination. Dear reader, things only get more enticing from here. On top of all this, it's lit only by black light and will have the music of Queen to sooth you.
Black Light Yoga meets at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Gemstone Climbing. You can sign up at gemstoneclimbing.rocks. It is $10 for Gemstone members, $15 for non-members. Friday night is 21+, make sure to bring your own alcoholic beverage. Saturday night is for ages 16 and older.
The Eric May Band at Koto
Koto Brewing Company is bringing another rocking concert to their venue with The Eric May Band, a local rock band. This is a great opportunity to drink beer and listen to a classic rock band.
The Eric May Band goes on at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Koto Brewing Company, 156 Main Ave. N.
Community Christmas Dinner
Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association is offering a Christmas dinner to whoever needs it. This is for anyone who might go without a meal or just needs some company. A ham and turkey dinner will be served. Gifts will also be handed out.
"We're welcoming families and people with kids," Katie Bryant said.
Bryant, public relations for Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association, said that they are looking to the community to donate food and gifts for the event. Sides, like potatoes, stuffing or rolls, are needed. For gifts they are hoping that necessity items are donated, toiletries and clothes are encouraged.
To donate food or gifts contact Bryant at 775-385-4885 or email mvpowmiaawareness@gmail.com
"In our mind this is what the holiday is all about," Bryant said.
The Community Christmas Dinner is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 25 at 727 2nd Ave. S.
