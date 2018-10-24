A Roaring Good Time!
Yellow Brick Cafe is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a bang.
Make sure to dress in your most beautiful shirts and enjoy this “Great Gatsby” themed night. There will be themed hors d’oeuvres, live jazz music, dancing and of course, lots of champagne. There are very few opportunities to live life like Jay Gatsby, so you have to take every opportunity that you can.
The Roaring Good Time party is from 7 to 9 p.m. this Saturday at Yellow Brick Cafe.
Pre-sale tickets are $20, tickets at the door are $25. Make sure to get your tickets early at yellowbrickcafe.ticketleap.com.
Free Intro to Arabic Classes
I had the pleasure of learning Arabic throughout my high school and college years. The language constantly challenged me, and after about six years of taking Arabic classes I am still only comfortable in the simple greetings, like “As-salamu alaykum,” meaning “Peace be unto you.” That and my pronunciation of the word “dijaj,” meaning “chicken,” is impeccable.
Learning the little Arabic that I know has given me an indescribable sense of accomplishment. And you can feel the same way: The CSI Refugee Program is offering anyone interested the opportunity to learn Arabic.
The classes are completely free and are taught by refugees, said Sarah Cameron, the volunteer coordinator for the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center.
The class covers Arabic culture, learning the alphabet and basic reading and writing.
Classes take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday from Oct. 22 to Dec. 12 at the CSI Refugee Center.
If you are interested you must be registered by Oct. 29. To register or for more information contact 707-845-9336 or esl.csirp@gmail.com.
CSI Thriller
Darkness has fallen across the land. The midnight hour is close at hand. No mere mortal can resist the evil of the thriller.
The CSI Dance Department will put on their annual Halloween performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” with the CSI Choir bringing a medley of spooky songs.
This is the 10th year of the production; it started with humble beginnings when CSI Jazz Dance Instructor Julie Wright-Leggett had her students perform the “Thriller” dance on campus. The show grew and adapted, each year she adds new choreography to the dance to keep the audience on their toes.
“This is a family-friendly event but it is spooky,” Wright-Leggett said. “The jazz dancers are doing another piece called “Monsters Under the Bed” which is really creepy.”
CSI Thriller is at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Admission is free.
