Twin Falls Tonight — final concert
Twin Falls Tonight concert series is finishing its 20th year with Britnee Kellogg from "American Idol." She performs classic country twang, which is the best way to finish up the summer concert series.
Food truck fare, extensive vendors and a bounce house will be included in the activities. The splash pad will be running at the Downtown Commons.
Britnee Kellogg performs from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Downtown Commons. The concert is free and open to all ages.
Trivia Night at Twin Beans Coffee
By popular demand, there is now a trivia night at Twin Beans Coffee. Now you can put your knowledge to the test and show off how smart you are.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Twin Beans Coffee, 144 Main Ave. S.
The Second Annual J’adore L’afrique Gala
The J’adore L’afrique Gala is a formal red carpet, black tie evening showcase of African culture. There will be food and music featured from different African countries to show off the diversity of the continent.
“We want to change how we view Africa,” executive organizer Stella Okech said.
This year the event will be honoring refugees who have come to the United States. There will be an award show for outstanding refugees in their respective communities, Okech said.
“We are looking at things they’ve done in their communities,” she said. “We want them to see that we recognize their contributions.”
The Gala goes from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove Street, Boise. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at jadore.maxgiving.com. All proceeds go to funding the English Language Center, a Jannus program to help older refugees gain basic knowledge in the English language.
