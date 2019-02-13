Trivia Night at Koto
Put your knowledge to the test with trivia night at Koto.
Magic Valley Young Professionals is offering you and your best friends a chance to win some Koto giveaways in a trivia night.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Koto Brewing Company.
‘The Relationship Show’
Put your relationship with your significant other to the test with an improv show.
Heath Harmison, Ivan Bigney and Austin von Johnson are bringing “The Relationship Show” back to the Orpheum Theatre for the fifth year in a row. A hilarious improv show where one lucky couple will get their love story retold by comedians.
“The Relationship Show” is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are $15.
Intuitive Tarot mini-series
Throw away the books, this class is all about trusting your instincts.
Vicki Brook, a master tarot card reader, will be teaching how to intuitively read tarot cards. The importance lies in interpreting the cards and finding your own story in the cards, Brook said.
“People get caught up in the uncertainty of the unknown,” Brook said. “Everybody is gifted. This is about training yourself to not to be codependent spiritually.”
Intuitive Tarot reading class starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crystals EnLight, 132 Hansen St. E. Tickets are $15.
