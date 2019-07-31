Trivia Night at Koto
Put your knowledge to the test with trivia night at Koto.
Magic Valley Young Professionals is offering you and your best friends a chance to win some Koto giveaways in a trivia night.
The event starts at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of every month at Koto Brewing Company.
Free outdoor concert
The music scene continues to grow in Twin Falls with this upcoming free concert.
Gemstone Climbing is hosting a fun family-friendly festival-style show starting at 7 p.m. Friday.
The show starts at 7 p.m. with live music from Green Citrine. Afterward, Twin Falls band Mains and Monitors will go on. Holesinsky Winery will be serving peach sangria and there will be food samples from Great Harvest Bread.
Entry is free but space is limited visit the events Facebook page to get your spot.
‘Queen of Atlantis’
What happens when an ingénue, a leading lady and a diva walk onto a film set? You’ll have to check out the upcoming show “Queen of Atlantis” to find out.
This is the second production of the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s Local Playwright Series. The show is written and directed by Dale Laughlin. The concept originated from one of the Orpheum Theatre’s 24-hour theater projects, where it started as a single act. This is the first of Laughlin’s writings that has been produced for the stage.
“Queen of Atlantis” can be seen at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday and Aug. 11.
Tickets can be purchased at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
