Trick—Or—Treat
There are a ton of places in Twin Falls offering safe and fun options for Trick-Or-Treating this Halloween. These are a couple of stops you can include on your Trick-Or-Treating route.
3:30 to 6 p.m. Trick-Or-Treat on Bish’s Street will take place in the Fred Meyer parking lot, 705 Blue Lakes Blvd.
4 to 6 p.m. the Middlekauff Auto Mall, 1243 Blue Lakes Boulevard North, is having a Trunk-Or-Treat in their lot. There will be candy, live music and more.
6 to 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene parking lot there is free inflatables, candy being handed out and a free maze.
Dia de Los Muertos
Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a chance to love and celebrate those who have died as they take their spiritual journeys.
CSI students from Diversity Council invites the community to celebrate with a night of food, prayer and music. CSI Multicultural Coordinator Alejandra Hernandez said that the event will feature a Mexican singer from Utah for entertainment, crafts for kids and horchata.
Dia de Los Muertos starts at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the CSI Student Union Building. This event is free and open to everyone.
For more information contact Hernandez at mhernandez@csi.edu or 208-732-6312.
Great Aunt Bea’s Discount Halloween Party
Aunt Bea has made a lot of enemies in her day. What happens when they all gather in one place? A rollicking good time, oh and murder.
Xrossway’s 3rd annual murder-mystery dinner theater continues with an original play gives the audience a chance to guess “Whodunit.” Dinner is served alongside the play, a raspberry zinfandel pork tenderloin, chicken marsala, rice and a vegetable medley will be on the menu.
Shows are 6 p.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Xrossway Ministries, 1385 Park View Drive. Tickets can be purchased at xcrossway.org.
