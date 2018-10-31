Try 1 month for 99¢

Trick—Or—Treat

There are a ton of places in Twin Falls offering safe and fun options for Trick-Or-Treating this Halloween. These are a couple of stops you can include on your Trick-Or-Treating route.

3:30 to 6 p.m. Trick-Or-Treat on Bish’s Street will take place in the Fred Meyer parking lot, 705 Blue Lakes Blvd.

4 to 6 p.m. the Middlekauff Auto Mall, 1243 Blue Lakes Boulevard North, is having a Trunk-Or-Treat in their lot. There will be candy, live music and more.

6 to 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene parking lot there is free inflatables, candy being handed out and a free maze.

Dia de Los Muertos

Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a chance to love and celebrate those who have died as they take their spiritual journeys.

CSI students from Diversity Council invites the community to celebrate with a night of food, prayer and music. CSI Multicultural Coordinator Alejandra Hernandez said that the event will feature a Mexican singer from Utah for entertainment, crafts for kids and horchata.

Dia de Los Muertos starts at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the CSI Student Union Building. This event is free and open to everyone.

For more information contact Hernandez at mhernandez@csi.edu or 208-732-6312.

Great Aunt Bea’s Discount Halloween Party

Aunt Bea has made a lot of enemies in her day. What happens when they all gather in one place? A rollicking good time, oh and murder.

Xrossway’s 3rd annual murder-mystery dinner theater continues with an original play gives the audience a chance to guess “Whodunit.” Dinner is served alongside the play, a raspberry zinfandel pork tenderloin, chicken marsala, rice and a vegetable medley will be on the menu.

Shows are 6 p.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Xrossway Ministries, 1385 Park View Drive. Tickets can be purchased at xcrossway.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments