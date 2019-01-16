‘Mary Poppins Jr.’
Ovation On Stage brings “Mary Poppins” to the stage with a youthful cast. It’s up to the magical Mary Poppins to curb the troubled Banks children as she takes them on a memorable adventure.
Each weekend offers a different cast so no show is alike.
Shows are:
7:30 p.m. Friday
2:30 p.m. Saturday
7:30 p.m. Saturday
7:30 p.m. Jan. 25
2:30 p.m. Jan. 26
7: 30 p.m. Jan. 26
Tickets can be purchased at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
BYU’s Ballroom Dance Company
Innovative choreography is paired with energetic Latin American music with BYU’s Ballroom Dance Company’s new show “Come Alive.” The nationally and internationally treasured dance ensemble will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.
Tickets are $15 and available at the CSI ticket office and online at twinfallsballroom2019.eventbrite.com.
CSI Fitness Classes
Stick to your New Year’s Resolution to have a healthier lifestyle by going to one of CSI’s drop in fitness classes. The fitness classes go from January to the end of March. The time to join is now. Drop-in classes are $4 per class for non-members.
Morning Spinning: Wake up with this high-intensity spin class starting at 5:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in the spin room at the College of Southern Idaho Recreation Department.
ReFIT: A cardio-dance class that builds endurance with easy-to-learn dance moves. ReFIT is at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in room 236 at the College of Southern Idaho Recreation Department.
Flow Yoga: This yoga class is an energetic form of yoga that integrates movement, breath and awareness. Flow Yoga is at 9 a.m. every Wednesday in room 231A at the College of Southern Idaho Recreation Department.
Strong by ZumbaT: Strong is a high-intensity Strong by ZumbaT is at 9 a.m. every Friday in room 236 at the College of Southern Idaho Recreation Department.
6 PAC: This class features six rounds of strength and cardio cycles, the class always keeps you guessing with what you’re going to do next. This is a high-intensity class starts at 5:20 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in room 236 at the College of Southern Idaho Recreation Department.
