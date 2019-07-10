‘No Opera at the Op’ry House Tonight’
The West End Theatre Company is putting on its annual summer theater production.
‘No Opera’ is an old fashioned melodrama about a convoluted attempt by the foul villain, Baron Wolfgang von Wolfpack, trying to inherit a fortune of gold mines by marrying the prima donna, Alma Pumpernickle.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the Buhl High School Auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens.
Rethunk Junk
One person’s trash is another’s art project.
Bring in a small project piece, it could be a metal, glass or fabric, to take this step by step class on how to use Rethunk Hunk Resin Paint to transform an old piece of furniture into a fancy new art piece.
The Rethunk Junk class is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Redeemed Decor, 243 Fifth Ave. S. Registration is required. Entry is $45. Visit redeemeddecoronline.com
Hands On bowl and butter dish classes
Hands On has got those who love to make their own crafts covered with two classes on Saturday.
The Adult Clay Hand-building class is a step-by-step process for artists of any level. It’s a chance for customers to use their hands and create something new and bold. Artists will be taxed with creating a leaf bowl.
The second class of the day will teach students how to create an incredible butter dish that will dazzle any dinner guest.
The Adult Clay Hand-building starts at 10 a.m., the Chic Butter Dish class is from 6 to 7 p.m. is from Saturday at Hands On, 147 Shoshone St. N. Reservations are required. Register at www.twinfallshandson.com. The Clay Hand building costs $20 per person, the Chic Butter Dish class costs $35.
