Arts & Culture roundtable
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is opening a platform to talk about the future of art in Twin Falls.
All artists, arts administrators, art educators and art enthusiasts are invited to brainstorm ideas, define priorities and identify challenges for the Twin Falls art community.
The roundtable discussion takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. There is a limited capacity, reserve a spot at the events Facebook page.
Another Round
Boise State Public Radio newsroom is hosting an opportunity to connect with local reporters.
Unwind and grab a beer with the public radio station. The event is hosted in the Magic Valley so anyone can have a chance to greet the station's newest reporter, Rachel Cohen. She is the south-central Idaho reporter covering the Magic Valley and Wood River.
Grab a drink from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. W. A $5 donation will get you get a stainless steel Boise State Public Radio tumbler.
Paella Day
Learning to make a paella can be an intimidating task. The Valencian rice dish requires patience, plenty of ingredients and, most importantly, a really big pan.
Watch the Rudy's — A Cook's Paradise crew prepare an authentic Spanish paella at the Downtown Farmers Market. The cooking demonstration will teach audience members how to make their own paella with local produce from the Farmers Market and will be served fresh to anyone that wants to try the delicious dish. A sangria will be offered by the glass that pairs well with the samples of the culinary treat.
This event goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market. There is no cost to watch and sample.
