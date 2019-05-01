The 3 'F words' for working moms
Local women are reaching out to working moms with this new workshop. This step-by-step action plan uses three Fs for a more productive and well-balanced life.
The first "F" is finances: The workshop will cover budgeting, negotiating and how to tell the difference between good and bad debt.
The second "F" is food: How you eat is just as important as what you eat. This program teaches healthy eating habits. You'll learn to navigate a restaurant menu so you can make the healthiest choices.
The final "F" is fitness: Learn how to incorporate an easy exercise routine into your workweek as well as sprinkling in healthy weekend activities for your whole family to enjoy.
The workshop is at 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Great Room at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls.
Therapeutic tricycles for people with disabilities
Adaptive Cycling of Southern Idaho will be giving anyone the chance to explore adaptive bikes this weekend.
Adaptive tricycles give anyone the ability to ride a bike. They can be hand and or foot operated, they are designed to accommodate riders of all ages, sizes and varying degrees of physical limitation.
Adaptive Cycling of Southern Idaho fundraiser will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Twin Falls City Park.
'The Drowsy Chaperone'
Canyon Ridge High School is putting on one of the greatest parody productions of all time — "The Drowsy Chaperone."
With over-the-top production numbers, soaring songs and cheesy characters, this show makes fun of every cliche from the golden age of musicals. The plot for the “show within a show” focuses on a coddled Broadway starlet, Janet Van De Graff, who wants to give up show business to marry the handsome toothpaste model Robert Martin. Janet’s producer Feldzieg hatches a plot to sabotage the wedding plans.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Canyon Ridge High School.
