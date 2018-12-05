'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'
Magic Valley Little Theatre's bi-annual production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" is back.
"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" is the story of the Herdman children, a group of delinquents who get roped into helping a failing Christmas pageant. The siblings put their own twist on the nativity and discover a little bit more about themselves.
"This show always puts people in the Christmas spirit," said stage manager Tony Henson. "I always see people tearing up during this show. It can be pretty emotional."
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at O'Leary Middle School, 2350 Elizabeth Boulevard. Tickets are $10 and are available at Kurt's Pharmacy and Hallmark.
Mains & Monitors at Koto Brewing Company
The highly anticipated Koto Brewing Company is opening their doors with a rocking concert from indie garage rock band Mains & Monitors. The band released their newest album, Kalani, in November.
This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. You get to try new beer and listen to new music.
Mains & Monitors goes on at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Koto Brewing Company, 156 Main Avenue North.
'The Nutcracker' Ballet
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's iconic music from "The Nutcracker" always puts me in the mood for Christmas. Luckily there are two shows in the Magic Valley to attend.
Dancers from Centre Stage Studios will perform the classic holiday ballet. This is the 30th year that this annual production has been put on. Proceeds from the performance go to new costumes and sets, as well as scholarships for the arts.
Centre Stage Studios production of "The Nutcracker" will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Boulevard, Burley. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors. For reserved seating at $18 and $16, call 208-678-4117.
CSI is bringing the Eugene Ballet Company, one of the premier touring ballet companies in the United States, to Twin Falls.
The Eugene Ballet Company features dancers from all over the world. They have colorful sets and dazzling costumes that really give the show a new dynamic. Local dance students will join the ballet company as well.
Performances will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 12 and 13 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tickets.csi.edu.
