Thanksgiving Grand Buffet
If you've got a big appetite and nowhere to go for Thanksgiving, go with this all-you-can-eat feast at Canyon Crest Dining.
On the menu, there will be turkey, ham, pepper-crusted tri-tip and char-grilled skirt steak. Of course, side dishes will include mashed potatoes, baked mac and cheese, sage stuffing and more.
The Thanksgiving buffet goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Adults eat for $28.95, seniors for $25.95, kids 12 and under are $15.95 and kids 5 and under eat for free. Reserve your spot and call 208-733-9392.
Holiday Wine tasting
Twin Beans will be hosting its monthly wine tasting and food pairing event.
An RSVP is required, but for $35 you’ll get to try six different kinds of wines, a professional pairing class and special one-night pricing for the featured wines. The wine is paired with an array of food prepared in the Twin Beans kitchen.
The event is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Twin Beans Coffee, 144 Main Ave. S. Space is limited so call Twin Beans at 208-749-0927 to reserve your spot today.
Beer Yoga at Koto
If you, like me, feel like you need a little help loosening up to do yoga, you're in luck.
Start your Sunday with a session that combines the mindfulness of yoga with the joy of drinking beer. The class will be lead by Connect Your Dots, a new yoga studio in Twin Falls.
Beer Yoga starts at 9 a.m. Sunday at Koto Brewing Company, 156 Main Ave. N. Call Connect Your Dots at 208-421-2988 to sign up. $10 per person.
