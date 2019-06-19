'TGTG'
The duo of Tomás Gorrio & The Gylestial, stylized as "TGTG," have been on the road together for four years on their nomadic 10 year world tour.
"TGTG" has an eclectic style. Their music is a combination of punk-rock, Spanish rhythms and indie pop. Gorrio writes all of the lyrics. His voice is unrefined, which makes the energy of the songs come through with the occasional voice crack.
The pair is stopping by Twin Falls and will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Sandwich Company and 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday at Koto Brewing.
Golf Fore A Cure
On June 21 the Alzheimer's Association hosts the Longest Day — organizations across the world participate in fundraising for Alzheimer's research.
To raise funds in Twin Falls there will be a golfing event — the sport of kings. The goal of the fundraiser is to golf as much as possible. The grand prize for golfing the most holes with the lowest score will win a vacation package to Cactus Petes in Jackpot.
Nobody goes home empty handed — $35 gets players a cart, lunch and a goody bag.
Play some golf for a good cause this Saturday at 93 Golf Ranch, 406 E. 200 S., Jerome. Tee Times start at 8 a.m. To reserve a spot call 93 Golf at 208-324-9693.
Dueling pianos
I love dueling pianos.
I’ll always have a childlike fascination with watching two musicians work in unison and play songs on the fly. Lucky for me, Boise's dueling pianos are coming to Twin Falls.
Dueling Pianos will be playing from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday at Koto Brewing Company.
