Tattoos 4 Cancer
WarmArt Tattoo & Body Piercing will donate to St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute 100 percent of proceeds from its Tattoos 4 Cancer fundraiser this weekend. In addition, 30 percent of the money raised from piercings, jewelry and clothing sales will be donated to MSTI.
Saturday’s event — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — includes dollar-sized cancer ribbon tattoos, and will cost $40. WarmArt Tattoo is at 119 Second Ave. W.
Guppies Annual Oktoberfest Car Show
Come hell or high water — or a fire, in this case — Guppies will put on its annual Oktoberfest car show.
The car show starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at 110 Main Ave. N. Participants may enter from Gooding Street or Fairfield Street as early as 9 a.m.
‘The Secret in the Wings’
The CSI Theater Department presents Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings.” It’s the story of a young child learning to deal with loss and love with the help of books. As she reads, her house comes alive as the characters from her books help the child deal with her challenges. This is a story about the power of storytelling.
“The Secret in the Wings” starts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. Oct. 13, in the CSI Fine Arts Theater.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens, and free for CSI students. The show will run about one hour.
