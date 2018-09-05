Sunset SUP
Fall is right around the corner, and we need to enjoy the remaining warm weather while we can. CSI Outdoor Recreation is putting on a Sunset SUP session.
SUP yoga is yoga on a stand-up paddleboard, which sounds nearly impossible. But life is too short to not challenge yourself.
Water-appropriate clothing; such as a swimsuit, shorts and shoes that can get wet are required. Bringing a water bottle is recommended.
The stand-up paddleboard, paddle and rescue equipment are provided.
Sunset SUP meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, at the west kayak dock at Centennial Park.
Reservations are required. $5 for CSI students, $16 for CSI staff/faculty and $26 for everyone else. Call 208-732-6697 to reserve your spot today.
Wings & Things, Ultimate Tailgate Challenge
Ring in another year of high school football with Wings & Things. This is an evening of food, competition and school spirit.
Wings & Things starts at 4 p.m. Saturday at Twin Falls City Park.
At 5 p.m., cheer on coaches, football players and cheerleaders as they participate in a wing eating contest.
Join in on “Burpees for Bucks.” It’s a chance for you to earn 25 cents for every burpee you do.
Tickets are $10 each or two for $15. Kids 6 and under are free with a paying adult. Proceeds are donated to the athletic departments of local schools that participate.
Open Mic Night
Do you like singing? Have you always wanted to show the Magic Valley what you’ve got? Well, you’re in luck because Open Mic Night continues at Yellow Brick Cafe. The all-ages event encourages anyone and everyone to perform their music live.
Open Mic Night is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Yellow Brick Cafe in Twin Falls.
