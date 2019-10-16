{{featured_button_text}}

Bonfire & Star Talks with Chris Anderson

With the chill of winter encroaching, now is the time to enjoy the outdoors. Join in on this discussion of stars with Chris Anderson, the observatory coordinator at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

Make sure to bring a hot drink container and a camping chair to sit around the fire. Wear warm clothing: gloves, hats and jackets. Transportation, star talk and marshmallows are provided.

Stargaze from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, pick-up will occur at CSI Outdoor Recreation, 315 Falls Ave.

Reservations are required. Free for CSI students, $5 for CSI staff/faculty and $10 for everyone else. Call 208-732-6697 to reserve your spot today.

Hands-On Tamale Class

Rudy’s—A Cook’s Paradise is hosting a class to learn the art of making delicious pork tamales.

Chuy and Hope Ortega will take students on a journey on how to make the masa and filling the husks to make mouthwatering tamales.

The class costs $50 per person. This event will sell out quickly so reserve your spot today by calling 208-733-5477. You must be signed up ahead of time to attend.

The class is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Rudy’s—A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

‘Walk for Freedom’

The A21 campaign is raising awareness of sex trafficking throughout the U.S. This weekend there will be two events to educate the public.

A screening of the documentary “Cost of Freedom” will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at St. Ignatius Orthodox Christian Church, 181 Morrison St. There will be a panel discussion following the film featuring Jim Woods, a retired police officer. The film examines human trafficking in Idaho. The interviews have a conversational aspect that makes the grim subject approachable for viewers.

The “Walk for Freedom” registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk goes from 10 a.m. to noon outside the Expo Center at CSI on Saturday. You can register now at a21.org.

