Throwback Thursday
One of my favorite activities is reenacting the roller skating scenes from “Xanadu.” Luckily there are places like Twin Falls Skateland that help me live out my dated references.
Twin Falls Skateland will take you back in time with its anniversary event. There will be a DJ playing old tunes and Log Tavern will provide bar services at this 21-and-over event.
Skate to your heart’s content from 7 to 10:30 p.m. this Thursday at the Twin Falls Skateland, 2100 Kimberly Road. Admission is $7.50 and includes rental skates.
Midnight Splash
The low winter sun just taunts us while it hides behind gloomy clouds. Going for a swim seems like a perfect pick-me-up to remind us of summer days. Twin Falls City Pool is hosting a nighttime splash. It’s a chance to swim but at night, and that’s an opportunity that is nearly impossible to pass up.
Take a swim from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. this Friday at the Twin Falls City Pool, 756 Locust Street North. Prices for Midnight Splash are the standard daily admission: Kids 2 and under are free, 3-11 are $3, 12-17 are $4, 18-59 are $5 and 60 and older are $4.
The 24-Hour Theatre Project
Fifteen local performers, three one-act plays and only 24 hours to put them together.
Together, performers conceptualize, write, stage, rehearse and perform an original one-act play. Part of the fun is not knowing what to expect from this wildly creative event.
The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Purchase your tickets at the box office before the show.
