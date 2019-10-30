Eighth Annual Holiday Shopping Expo
Get your Christmas shopping done early.
The eighth annual Holiday Shopping Expo features a ton of varied vendors and crafters that offer a ton of options for Christmas shopping. There will be door prizes and you can vote for the vendor wearing the ugliest Christmas attire.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1162 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
Koto Paint Night
If you are in need of a night out on the town look, no further than Koto Brewing.
Sip on suds while painting beautiful fall-themed art to bring in the Thanksgiving holiday. It's a fun entry-level painting with fun gusts of wind to create and purple, yellow and orange pumpkins that give color to the piece.
Paint Night at Koto Brewing starts at 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday at Koto Brewing Company. A $30 ticket covers all materials needed and step by step instructions. Tickets can be purchased at theartofhoppiness.com. The last paint night filled up quickly so make sure to grab a spot soon.
Bites of Brilliance
An evening of stories meant to enlighten and inspire awaits at the Twin Falls Rotary's Bites of Brilliance.
This event is based on the idea that everyone has a story to tell, said Chris Scholes, the head of the committee that organizes this event. The stories will range from profound to humorous and last no more than 15 minutes. Speakers include Wiley Dobbs, Alice Shenk, Valerie Illguth, Dave Erickson, Cesar Perez and the Times-News' Julie Ferraro. There will be hors d'oeuvres and a bar.
"The neat part of this is how different everyone's stories are," Scholes said. "These speakers aren't just saying the next verse in a song, they are all varied and different."
Bites of Brilliance will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Stone House & Co., 330 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls.
Tickets will be $20 and available at the door or by calling Scholes at 208-539-4296. Funds from the event will go to the Twin Falls Rotary's dictionary program where they donate a new dictionary to every third grader in Twin Falls.
