80’s Fall Formal: Ride, Dine and Dance
Bull Moose Bicycle’s quest for entertaining and creative ways to explore the Magic Valley continues with their ‘80s Fall Formal. Break out your hair spray, shoulder pads and all of your best ‘80s gear before you bike to Elevation for dinner. Afterward, the group will bike back to Bull Moose Bicycles where a dance party will take place.
The ‘80s Fall Formal ride meets at 6:45 p.m. at Bull Moose Bicycles.
Miss Africa Idaho 2018
Miss Africa Idaho isn’t your standard pageant. If anything it’s a chance to learn. Miss Africa Idaho’s mission is to promote Africa’s diverse culture and to educate people on Africa’s rich heritage.
This is the event’s fourth year. First to third generation Africans from all over Idaho are participating for the title of Miss Africa Idaho. The participants dance, show off talents and wear traditional attire and evening gowns.
Miss Africa Idaho 2018 starts at 6 p.m. this Saturday at John Roper Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for general admission. They can be purchased at gkfolks.ticketbud.com.
Magic Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Help the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Idaho reach their goal of $75,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support and research by joining their annual fundraiser. The walk starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho. Register at act.alz.org.
