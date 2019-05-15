Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament
The beautiful game of Rock, Paper, Scissors is a battle of wit and willpower. The ancient game of roshambo is a psychological war.
Thirty-two local businesses will send their champion to compete in the First Federal Rock, Paper Scissors Tournament. The winner is awarded a cash prize to be donated to their pre-selected charity. There will be large screens at the event so no viewer misses out on the action.
The Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Downtown Commons area. This event is open to the public. Alcohol and food vendors will be on location.
Lights & Lasers show
Southern Idaho Tourism will host its second annual Lights and Lasers at Shoshone Falls. The theme this year will be Magic Valley history, combining music, narration and lasers to create an exciting experience.
The Lights & Lasers show is from 7 to 11 p.m. The laser show is scheduled for 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; the Saturday night show is already sold out. Tickets can be purchased at visitsouthidaho.com. Tickets are limited to 1,500 each night. General admission for Kids under 5 can watch for free, 12 and younger is $6, for adults tickets are $12. Tickets cover park entry, family activities, including a kid’s zone with face painting, train rides, balloon animals and the laser show itself.
Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. at the River Christian Fellowship Church each night before the event where a bus departs for Shoshone Falls.
Family Karaoke
Get your vocal cords warmed up for this fun family-friendly event.
The Twin Falls Public Library is having a chance for anyone to show off their singing abilities. A personal favorite karaoke song is Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)."
Family Karaoke starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Public Library. Call 208-733-2964 extension 200 for more information. All library programs are free and open to the public.
