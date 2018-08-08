Twin Falls Farmers Market 2nd annual cook-off
Not only can you get your shopping done but you also get to try some wonderful food.
Six chefs will collect ingredients from the farmers market, all food that is made or grown within 150 miles, and will make appetizers of their choosing.
Sabrina Davis from the Twin Falls Farmers Market said that the cook-off is an effort to show that exotic dishes can be made with local food.
Judges will rate the food and the public can vote for the most popular dish.
The second annual cook-off is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 611 North College Road.
Send Shoot Scoot
This is rock climbing with a twist — you shoot a Nerf gun while climbing.
Sam Berg, head route setter at Gemstone Climbing Gym, said the idea for the event started with the staff trying to come up with a phonetically pleasing name.
Teams of two are needed. One member climbs up and must use their Nerf gun to shoot at five targets. For each target missed, the climber’s teammate must run a lap. The shooter isn’t allowed to shoot the next target until their partner is finished with their lap.
Bringing your own Nerf gun is recommended; there will be few Nerf guns for rent but supplies are limited.
Send Shoot Scoot is 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Gemstone Climbing. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets include the competition, food and one drink.
Parktacular Car Show
Parktacular Car Show is returning to Twin Falls. Parktacular is a car show with trade show vendors, a bounce house, food vendors and a live concert featuring the band Hawk Nelson.
The Parktacular Car Show is a free event for all car lovers in the Magic Valley. It is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Twin Falls City Park.
