Restore Your Core series
This class introduces moves that helps support the core and pelvic area. The class is targeted to beginners to help uncover compensation patterns from other muscles. The class helps prevent strain on other muscles.
The four week course is at 7 p.m. every Thursday from July 25 to August 15 at Seasons Dance, 671 Filer Ave. Pre-registration is required. Contact Seasons Dance at seasonsdanceco@gmail.com to sign up. Make sure to bring your Yoga mat.
Beer N Bike Crawl
Gather up a team of four, get on your bikes and explore downtown businesses on this scavenger hunt.
There are 10 stops on the journey — each including a different challenge that has to be accomplished before moving on. Every contestant will get a swag bag and the winning team will receive a Bull Moose Bicycle Champion Trophy.
This 21 and up event goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market. There is no cost to participants.
CSI Adventure Course turns 20
Celebrate 20 years of adventure at the CSI challenge course.
The CSI ropes course has been around since 1999, serving as a team-building activity.
Last summer, a new rope course opened up that is made for individuals who want to have fun reminiscent of their days on a playground. It has dangling rings that require all your strength to hold onto and high-wires that challenge your sense of balance. The 20 different paths are dangling at an intimidating 50 feet off the ground.
The courses opens for the summer at 10 a.m. Saturday at CSI Challenge Course, 315 Falls Ave. The cost is $20 per person for two hours on the courses. The course is open 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.