Shaun B. at The Rouge
For one night only Shaun B. and company will be performing in Twin Falls.
Shaun B. brings R&B, smooth soul and gospel music to TF Brickhouse. On top of the great music, there will be half-priced appetizers and bottles of wine.
Shaun B. performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
‘The Second Coming of Joan of Arc’
Joan of Arc is the most documented figure of the 15th century. “The Second Coming of Joan of Arc” takes audiences beyond the myths to get to know the real Jeanne Romee.
Jennifer Miller performs this one-woman show that explores the history of the defiant and clever Jeanne using detailed records from two trials with hundreds of testimonies. Miller will compare the experience of Joan of Arc to contemporary women.
“The Second Coming of Joan of Arc” is showing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the CSI Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For more information visit fineartscenter.csi.edu.
Take on Me! Rope competition
Gemstone Climbing Center is putting on the ultimate competition. On Saturday there will be an all-day rock climbing competition. Dress to impress in your best ‘80s style outfits for the festivities. Food will be provided between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $55 per participant. Sign up at gemstoneclimbing.rocks or call 208-329-7257. All profits go to the Gemstone United Way Youth Climbing Scholarship program.
This play about Joan of Arc isn't remotely historical: historians have refuted the claims it makes, which are based on misconceptions or just made up. See for example the following article: http://archive.joan-of-arc.org/joanofarc_second_coming.html
