Pickleball After Five

Pickleball is a quickly growing sport, and it can be difficult to find an entry point.

The Pickleball Association of Twin Falls is looking for members and offering anyone the chance to learn from pickleball instructors. Players who want to improve their skills are also welcome and will learn tips and get evaluations on their techniques, said Judi Thietten, the ambassador of the Pickleball Association of Twins Falls.

According to the USA Pickleball Association, pickleball is best described as a combination of badminton, tennis and ping-pong. It is played with a paddle, plastic ball with holes and a modified tennis net.

Pickleball After Five is free and open to anyone. Equipment is provided, Thietten said.

Learn how to play pickleball from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Sept. 19 at Frontier Park, 1015 Frontier Road.

Free outdoor concert with Aaron Golay

The music scene continues to grow in Twin Falls with this upcoming free concert. Gemstone Climbing is hosting its second fun family-friendly festival-style concert.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Gemstone Climbing, 135 5th Ave. S. Aaron Golay kicks the show off with live music. He is a classic rock and Americana Idaho-based musician.

Holesinsky Winery will serve peach sangria, and there will be food samples from Great Harvest Bread and Pandora’s Legacy.

Entry is free but space is limited visit the event’s Facebook page to get your spot.

French wine tasting

Rudy’s—A Cook’s Paradise is hosting a chance to mingle and try four different wines that will be paired with different French cuisine.

You must be signed up ahead of time to attend. Call 208-733-5477 to reserve your spot.

The wine tasting is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Rudy’s—A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.

