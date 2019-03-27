Dueling Pianos
I love dueling pianos. I’ll always have a childlike fascination with watching two musicians work in unison and play songs on the fly. Lucky for me, Boise dueling pianos are coming to Twin Falls. Dueling Pianos will be playing from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Koto Brewing Company, 156 Main Ave. N.
Morning Bliss Yoga
Kick your weekend off right with this Morning Bliss Yoga class. This is a free to the community class that stretches and strengthens muscles. Get your workout done so you can enjoy the rest of your Saturday. The class has a strong focus on breath and body alignment. The class starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the YMCA of Twin Falls, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd.
Meditation Mondays
With a stressful week ahead, sometimes all you need is a chance to breath. Every Monday morning Soul Moon Rising features a chance to reflect and relax with a meditation session. Meditation Mondays go from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., classes start every 30 minutes and last for 20 minutes, every Monday at Best Friends Event Venue, 451 Eastland Drive Suite 7. Your first session is free, after that it'll be $5 per class or $30 for a 10 session punch card.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.