Partner Yoga
Get by with a little help from your friend and try out this playful form of yoga.
The purpose of partner yoga is to use positions that add resistance. The poses allow your muscles to relax and stretch while your partner’s resistance helps your limbs stay in place.
Buddy up 7 p.m. Friday at Hive Hot Yoga, 834 Blue Lakes Blvd N. $10 per person. For more information go to hivehotyoga.com.
Powerful Voices 2019
Twenty contestants will compete for the title of Most Powerful Voice and a $500 grand prize. Benefits go toward the 5th Judicial District CASA Program.
Preliminary night is 7 p.m. Friday and the finals are 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are on sale now at www.orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the Orpheum ticket counter Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or at the door 90 minutes before the show. Tickets range from $10 to $20.
Dueling Pianos
I love dueling pianos.
I’ll always have a childlike fascination with watching two musicians work in unison and play songs on the fly. Lucky for me, Boise dueling pianos are coming to Twin Falls.
Dueling Pianos will be playing from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Koto Brewing Company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.