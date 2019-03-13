Partner Yoga
Get by with a little help from your friend and try out this playful form of yoga.
The purpose of partner yoga is to use positions that add resistance. The poses allow your muscles to relax and stretch while your partner’s resistance helps your limbs stay in place. This “Drinks & Duos” event encourages participants to bring their own alcoholic beverage.
Buddy up 7 p.m. Friday at Hive Hot Yoga, 834 Blue Lakes Blvd N. $10 per person. For more information go to hivehotyoga.com.
John Nilsen Solo Piano Concert Series
Portland-based pianist John Nilsen is taking a tour of the Magic Valley; it’s the perfect opportunity to listen to a master pianist.
Nilsen has recorded 20 albums and has toured across the nation. If you haven’t heard his music before, no worries, he actively invites newcomers to his concerts to see his style firsthand.
“It’s great for that person who hasn’t heard my music,” Nilsen said. “I can give them a little bit of everything at this concert.”
You can catch him playing at 3 p.m. Saturday at Burley United Methodist Church, 450 E. 27th, Burley; 6 p.m. Saturday at Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St., Gooding; 2 p.m. Sunday at Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 Buchanan, Jerome. All concerts have a suggested donation of $10 per person.
‘The Producers’
It’s the wrong play, the wrong director and the wrong cast — watching it is where you can go right.
The Orpheum is putting on the musical blunder “The Producers.” Mel Brook’s classic satire tells the story of two unlikely business partners who come together to intentionally create the biggest Broadway flop.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
