Pancake breakfast fundraiser
An entire story can be conveyed in just six words. No six-word combination is more powerful than "All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast."
The Downtown Farmers Market is giving back to the community in the most generous way possible — by giving the people plenty of pancakes. For $10, attendees get access to eggs, bacon and stacks of pancakes. The money raised will be donated to Voices Against Violence.
Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market on Main Avenue.
Splash N Flick
The Twin Falls City Pool is continuing its Splash N Flick series. Watch some enjoyable movies while floating around.
The pool will open at 8:30 p.m. and will close after the end of the movie. Splash N Flick is free for City Pool pass holders, without a pass it will cost $4.50 for adults, $3.50 for kids 4-17.
“The Meg,” July 6 at 9:30 p.m.
“Moana,” July 13 at 9:30 p.m.
“How to Train Your Dragon,” July 28 at 9:30 p.m.
“Jaws,” Aug. 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Fort Vine at Yellow Brick Cafe
Yellow Brick Cafe brings another versatile act to Twin Falls with Fort Vine.
Fort Vine is an indie folk pop duo from New York City that is currently touring the United States.
The all-ages event encourages anyone and everyone to perform their music live. Fort Vine’s sound is best described as The Beach Boys meets Fleetwood Mac.
Fort Vine performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Yellow Brick Cafe in Twin Falls.
