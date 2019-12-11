Painting with the Ice Queen
Dress in your finest prince and princess outfit, it's time to paint a teacup and saucer and have pictures taken with Elsa.
Reservations are required. Get your spot today and visit twinfallshandson.com or call 208-736-4475. The event is $20.
This Hands On class starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the Magic Valley Mall.
Second Annual Twin Falls SantaCon
Twin Falls SantaCon is coming back. For the uninitiated, SantaCon is a bar crawl through Twin Falls. The gimmick is that everyone who participates is dressed like Santa and must refer to one another as Santa.
This event is for anyone 21 and up. It is free to participate, but participants are encouraged bring canned food or an unwrapped toy to donate.
The meet up will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ground Control Studio, 116 Main Ave. N. Check out @timberclause on Twitter to see updates on where the Santas will be going that evening.
You have free articles remaining.
Everybody Eats Christmas Feast
Everybody Eats is a program started by the Twin Falls First United Methodist Church in June. It’s both a cooking class and a way for people with food insecurities to get a free meal. Every month, five to seven people can sign up at twin.church/everybodyeats to take a cooking class at the church to learn a new recipe with a guest chef. Then anyone can come participate in the following dinner.
Everybody Eats will be hosting a Christmas Community Feast on Dec. 22 at the Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. The cooking class goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The free meal is at 1 p.m.
Farewell
I should let readers know this will be my final Best Bets. I am moving away from Twin Falls and it leaves me with melancholy. I've been reporting on the arts community in the Magic Valley for almost two years.
I remember moving to Twin Falls and having a sense of dread. It was new and unfamiliar. In my young hubris I thought I would be running The New York Times straight out of college — and this was a far cry from that misapprehension. I had preconceived notions of what this town would be like and who the people living there were. After a few days of working and exploring the community, those thoughts disappeared. I became more curious with the community and I found that the only thing about this town that surprises me is its capacity to surprise me.
I am extremely grateful for readers putting up with my growing pains. Learning the nuances of a community and improving as a writer and reporter takes time. I felt like Twin Falls allowed me to mature in ways I'm not sure many other places would have allowed.
I have a feeling I'll look back at my time here and long for those days. In my short time here I have become very protective of this unique town. I'll always cherish my time in Twin Falls. It was a masterstroke of luck that brought me into this place. Working in this community was like being in charge of the Hope Diamond — I felt vastly protective and constantly in awe of what this town has to offer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.