Paint night at Webb Landscape
Get out and enjoy the good weather while it is here with this paint night.
You and your friends will relax outside at sip on suds while painting a beautiful landscape. You'll create a fun entry-level painting with a look at the Perrine Bridge with soothing purples and yellows for artists.
Paint Night starts is 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Webb Landscape, 136 Eastland Drive N. A $30 ticket covers all materials needed and step by step instructions. Tickets must be purchased in advance, they can be found at theartofhoppiness.com.
Trivia Night at Koto
Put your knowledge to the test with trivia night at Koto.
Magic Valley Young Professionals is offering you and your best friends a chance to win some Koto giveaways in a trivia night.
The event starts at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of every month at Koto Brewing Company. Due to the high volume turn out at these events, food wait can be up to 45 minutes to an hour.
Sunset SUP
Fall is right around the corner, and we need to enjoy the remaining warm weather while we can. CSI Outdoor Recreation is putting on a Sunset SUP session.
SUP yoga is yoga on a stand-up paddleboard, which sounds nearly impossible. But life is too short to not challenge yourself.
Water-appropriate clothing; such as a swimsuit, shorts and shoes that can get wet are required. Bringing a water bottle is recommended.
The stand-up paddleboard, paddle and rescue equipment are provided.
Sunset SUP meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, at the west kayak dock at Centennial Park.
Reservations are required. $5 for CSI students, $16 for CSI staff/faculty and $26 for everyone else. Call 208-732-6697 to reserve your spot today.
