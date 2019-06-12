CSI Musicfest 2019
For the past week, young musicians have been attending the College of Southern Idaho Musicfest preparing for their big concerts.
Students from around Idaho have been practicing a variety of instruments and group sizes, said CSI music professor Scott Farkas.
“We want to create access for students who wouldn’t get this opportunity,” Farkas said.
All concerts will be held on Friday at the CSI Fine Arts Building. Concerts are free and open to the public.
Solo performers play at 12:30 p.m.
Elective groups play at 4:30 p.m.
Large ensemble at 6 p.m.
Summer Solstice Pagan Fest
Bring in the Summer Solstice early with the upcoming Pagan Fest.
Kindred spirits are welcome to attend the festival; the event is free and open to all. Check out all of the vendors, including House Witch Balms, the Kindred Cauldron and many more.
The Pagan Fest is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Twin Falls City Park.
10 a.m. Opening circle
10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. Visit the mermaid
11 a.m. — 12 p.m. Afro-Haitian hand drumming workshop
11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. Children’s story time
12 p.m. — 12:20 p.m. Sun Salutations yoga
2 p.m. — 3 p.m. Intro to wildcrafting
3 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. Creating and using sigils
5:30 p.m. — 6 p.m. Spiral dance
6 p.m. Closing circle
‘Peter and the Starcatcher’
The Magic Valley School of Performing Arts’ upcoming show gives young actors a chance to show off their dramatic skills.
Based on the novel by Dave Berry and Ridley Pearson, “Peter and the Starcatcher” explores how a young orphan became Peter Pan. The young orphan and his friends are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that there is precious cargo aboard that must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates — led by the fearsome Black Stache — the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.
Co-director Corrine Benavides said that this is the first time in years that the School of Performing Arts has tackled a dramatic show. This shift in tone allows the actors to be vulnerable on stage, she said.
“It’s neat because the actors are really learning how to build their characters,” Benavides said. “We wanted to do something that would challenge the kids.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive. N. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5
