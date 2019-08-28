American Hitmen with School of Rock
If you are in need of a hard rocking show, look no further than Jerome.
American Hitmen is a hard rock band formed by Tim and Dan Cord, brothers and Marine Corps Combat Veterans. The brothers are accompanied by drummer, Phil Snyder, and bassist, Dave Briggs. American Hitmen have toured in 30 countries and 43 U.S. states. They will be accompanied by Salt Lake City’s School of Rock, a youth rock and roll band.
This is an all ages show. The performance is from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St., Jerome. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Tickets can be bought at jerometickets.com or at Diamondz.
Latino Fest Boise 2019
Boise’s Latino Fest returns to enrich the cultural life of Idaho.
Latino Fest highlights the local Hispanic community by sharing culture and artistic expressions such as music, dance, food, visual art and more. Live music will include Eddie Manzaners & Cafe Blanco Band, Special Reserve and Danny Daniel. Cuisine from Cuba, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Honduras and Mexico will be offered.
Latino Fest is from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. The event is free and is open for all ages.
Paint Night at Koto Brewing
If you are in need of a night out on the town look no further than Koto Brewing.
Sip on suds while painting beautiful Autumn Aspens to bring in the fall season. A fun entry-level painting with a stylistic forest and red, yellow and orange leaves that gives color to the piece.
Paint Night at Koto Brewing starts at 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sep. 3 at Koto Brewing Company. A $30 ticket covers all materials needed and step by step instructions. Tickets can be purchased at theartofhoppiness.com. The last paint night filled up quickly so make sure to grab a spot soon.
