Dodgy Mountain Men at TF Brickhouse
The music scene continues to grow in Twin Falls with this upcoming concert from Montana stompgrass band The Dodgy Mountain Men.
TF Brickhouse is hosting a fun family-friendly festival-style show starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
The show starts at 5 p.m. with live music from Nathan Harper, Laura Anne Taylor and more. There will be activities for kids including arts, water gun fights, psychic readings and more.
At 6:30 p.m. an audience-led jam session and drum circle will begin.
The Dodgy Mountain Men go on at 8 p.m.
Entry is free
Downtown Chili Cook-Off
The best time to eat chili is all the time. I love it when there is any excuse to indulge in devouring chili.
The Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market is putting on a chili cook-off. Each competitor will cook their own special chili recipe on site. Everyone can walk around and sample all of the options to find the best chili. There will be a grand prize awarded by the judges and a prize for people's choice.
There is still enough time to sign up to enter the challenge. If you think you have what it takes you can sign up at contact@tfdfarmersmarket.org.
Tasting starts at 12 p.m. and judging will be announced at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market.
Little Chef & Me Cooking Class
Bond with your child in a unique and fun way in the kitchen with the upcoming Little Chef & Me Class.
Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise is hosting its Little Chef & Me Class on Thursday. The class will be a hands-on cooking experience for parents and their. Everyone will be read Robert McCloskey's “Blueberries for Sal” while they enjoy their creations. Parents and children will be taught how to make four types of recipes involving fresh blueberries. All ingredients are supplied.
The class will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Rudy's — A Cook's Paradise. $40 per pair (one child and one adult). Registration is required. Visit cooksparadise.com to sign up today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.